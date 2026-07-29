Vita Coco Growth Outlook Raised on Brand Demand and Global Expansion

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO is gaining from rising demand for coconut water, broader retail adoption and faster international growth. The company’s raised 2026 outlook reflects strong brand momentum, private-label gains and the addition of Copra.



The stock has also benefited from investor confidence in the category. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months, supported by stronger earnings expectations and improving operating trends.



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Brand Demand Remains the Core Driver

Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales increased 21% in the second quarter of 2026 and 29% in the first half. Growth was supported by higher household penetration, increased consumption frequency and broader usage occasions around hydration, sport and recovery.



Management noted that about two-thirds of U.S. branded growth is coming from household penetration, with the rest from higher household velocity. That mix suggests demand is not relying only on shelf gains or shipment timing.



The broader coconut water category also remains healthy. U.S. retail dollar sales for Vita Coco Coconut Water increased 29% year to date, in line with the category’s 29% growth. Management expects the U.S. category to grow about 20% in 2026.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

International Expansion Adds Another Growth Layer

International markets are becoming a bigger part of the story. International segment net sales increased 63% in the second quarter, while international Vita Coco Coconut Water sales rose 60%.



Europe remains a key opportunity. Measured European retail sales for the brand increased 57% year to date, with the United Kingdom and Germany serving as principal growth markets.



The Copra acquisition also expands Vita Coco’s reach in the chilled super-premium Thai Nam Hom coconut water segment. Management estimates that this segment represents about 13% of U.S. coconut water sales and is growing slightly faster than the broader category.



Celsius Holdings CELH is another beverage company tied to demand for functional drinks and better-for-you positioning. Monster Beverage Corporation MNST offers a useful comparison for investors tracking how branded beverage leaders defend share through distribution, marketing and product relevance.

Profitability Improves, But Risks Remain

Vita Coco’s second-quarter net sales rose 28% to $216 million. Gross margin expanded to 49%, helped by tariff refunds, pricing benefits, lower ocean freight and reduced finished-goods costs.



Adjusted EBITDA increased to $67 million from $29 million a year earlier. The company raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $154-$161 million from the prior $132-$138 million range.



Still, second-half margins are expected to move lower than first-half levels. Packaging costs, domestic logistics, supplier energy costs and a higher private-label mix could pressure profitability.



The company is also operating near high capacity levels, which may limit flexibility if demand exceeds expectations. Copra adds sourcing and manufacturing exposure in Thailand, creating integration and execution risks.

What Investors Should Know

Vita Coco’s growth outlook has improved because brand demand, international expansion and private-label gains are moving in the same direction. A debt-free balance sheet and $278.6 million in cash as of June 30, 2026, also give the company flexibility to fund marketing, capacity investments, acquisitions and buybacks.



COCO currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The stock also has a Growth Score of A and Momentum Score of A, while its VGM Score is C and Value Score is F.



The Zacks Rank points to a favorable near-term earnings estimate trend. The Growth and Momentum scores support the case for investors focused on expanding earnings and positive price trends, while the weak Value Score signals that valuation is less attractive. That mix makes COCO a growth-oriented beverage stock with strong momentum, but one that still requires attention to cost pressure, capacity needs and integration risk.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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