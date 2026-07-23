Vita Coco Earnings Up In Q2; Raises FY26 Outlook; Shares Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Co., Inc. (COCO), a beverage company, on Thursday reported a higher net income in the second quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company also raised its full year 2026 outlook.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $49.45 million from $22.91 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.82 versus $0.38 last year.

EBITDA increased to $62.36 million from $26.88 million in the same period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $67.23 million from $29.24 million in the previous year.

Income from operations jumped to $63.14 million from $25.12 million in the prior year.

Net sales increased to $216.15 million from $168.76 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company raised its full-year 2026 outlook and now expects net sales of $790 million to $805 million, up from its prior guidance of $720 million to $735 million.

The company now expects full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $154 million to $161 million, compared with its previous guidance of $132 million to $138 million.

In the pre-market trading, Vita Coco is 8.42% higher at $80.72 on the Nasdaq.

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