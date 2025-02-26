VITA COCO COMPANY(THE Earnings Results: $COCO Reports Quarterly Earnings

VITA COCO COMPANY(THE ($COCO) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.12 per share, beating estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $127,290,000, beating estimates of $123,386,727 by $3,903,273.

VITA COCO COMPANY(THE Insider Trading Activity

VITA COCO COMPANY(THE insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 151 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 151 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN F ROPER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 574,876 shares for an estimated $20,610,743 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 131,150 shares for an estimated $4,618,731 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,912,417 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,041,383 .

. ES CHARLES VAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $605,391 .

. COREY BAKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,172 shares for an estimated $250,547.

VITA COCO COMPANY(THE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 106 institutional investors add shares of VITA COCO COMPANY(THE stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

