Vita Coco Company Reports 17% Increase in Net Sales to $131 Million, Driven by 25% Growth in Coconut Water; Reaffirms Full Year Outlook

Vita Coco's Q1 net sales rose 17% to $131 million, driven by coconut water sales growth of 25%. Net income increased to $19 million.

Quiver AI Summary

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. reported a strong financial performance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, with net sales rising 17% to $131 million, driven by a 25% increase in Vita Coco Coconut Water sales. Net income grew to $19 million, up $5 million from the prior year, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased to $22.5 million. The gross margin decreased to 37% due to higher costs related to ocean freight and finished goods, while SG&A expenses rose slightly to $29 million. The company reaffirmed its full-year guidance, anticipating net sales between $555 million and $570 million, with main growth driven by coconut water and the new Vita Coco Treats rollout. The CEO emphasized the company's strong shipment performance and sufficient production capacity to support continued growth throughout the year.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased 17% to $131 million, driven by significant growth in the Vita Coco Coconut Water segment, which saw a 25% increase in sales.

Net income rose by $5 million to $19 million, indicating improved profitability compared to the prior year.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA increased by $1 million to $22.5 million, reflecting a strengthening operational performance.

The company reaffirmed its full year outlook, projecting continued strong growth and the rollout of new products, positioning itself well for future performance.

Potential Negatives

Gross margin decreased from 42% to 37%, indicating rising costs that could impact profitability moving forward.

Increased SG&A expenses by $1 million, suggesting potential inefficiencies in operational management as revenues grow.

Future outlook expresses uncertainty due to geopolitical factors and the potential impact of delayed tariffs, which may threaten projected growth plans.

FAQ

What were Vita Coco's net sales for the first quarter of 2025?

Vita Coco reported net sales of $131 million, an increase of 17% compared to the previous year.

How much did the company's net income increase in Q1 2025?

Net income increased by $5 million, reaching a total of $19 million in the first quarter of 2025.

What was the growth rate of Vita Coco Coconut Water?

Vita Coco Coconut Water experienced a net sales growth of 25% in the first quarter of 2025.

What is the company's outlook for full-year 2025?

The company reaffirms its full-year outlook with net sales expected between $555 million and $570 million.

What was the Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025?

The Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2025 was $22.5 million, compared to $21.2 million in the previous year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COCO Insider Trading Activity

$COCO insiders have traded $COCO stock on the open market 148 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 148 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $COCO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARTIN F ROPER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 120 sales selling 574,876 shares for an estimated $20,610,743 .

. IRA LIRAN has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 101,150 shares for an estimated $3,797,841 .

. JONATHAN BURTH (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $2,937,873 .

. JANE PRIOR (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,041,383 .

. MICHAEL KIRBAN (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $912,680 .

. ES CHARLES VAN (Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 19,175 shares for an estimated $605,391 .

. COREY BAKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,172 shares for an estimated $250,547.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$COCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $COCO stock to their portfolio, and 94 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Net Sales Increased 17%





to $131 million benefiting from Vita Coco Coconut Water growth of 25%









Net Income Increased $5 million to $19 million and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



1



Increased $1 million to $23 million









Company Reaffirms Full Year Outlook







NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) (“Vita Coco” or “the Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period









Net sales increased 17% to $131 million.



Net sales increased 17% to $131 million.





Vita Coco



Coconut Water net sales growth of 25%.



Vita Coco Coconut Water net sales growth of 25%.



Gross profit was $48 million, an increase of $1 million.



Gross profit was $48 million, an increase of $1 million.



Gross margin was 37% of net sales compared to 42% of net sales.



Gross margin was 37% of net sales compared to 42% of net sales.



Net income was $19 million compared to net income of $14 million.



Net income was $19 million compared to net income of $14 million.



Net income per diluted share was $0.31 compared to $0.24.



Net income per diluted share was $0.31 compared to $0.24.



Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $22.5 million compared to $21.2 million.







Michael Kirban, the Company's Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, stated, "I am very proud of our team and how we have started 2025. The coconut water category remains one of the fastest growing categories in the beverage aisle, showing strong growth in the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany, which produced 25%



Vita Coco



Coconut Water net sales growth globally, with Americas growing 24% and International growing 36%. We believe this growth is being fueled by our focused investment as the category leader in these markets, driving increased household adoption and new consumption occasions, together with the benefits of a stronger inventory position to start the year. I believe we are well positioned to continue our growth and I am excited for a strong 2025."





Martin Roper, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our exceptionally strong shipment performance in the first quarter benefited from very strong demand for



Vita Coco



Coconut Water, and great execution from our teams. Our full year expectations are based on delivering mid to high teens



Vita Coco



Coconut Water growth, and the national roll out of



Vita Coco



Treats, which started to appear on retail shelves late first quarter. We believe we have secured sufficient capacity to support our growth expectations, which should enable us to operate with some excess capacity during the second half of the year."







First Quarter 2025 Consolidated Results







Net sales increased $19 million, or 17%, to $131 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to $112 million in the prior year period. The increase in net sales was driven by strong growth in



Vita Coco



Coconut Water and private label coconut water case equivalent ("CE") volumes and growth in the Other category driven by the U.S. rollout of



Vita Coco



Treats.





Gross profit increased to $48 million, from $47 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher volumes partially offset by the decreased gross margin. Gross margin was 37% compared to 42% in the prior year period. The decrease in gross margin resulted from higher year-on-year ocean freight rates and finished goods product costs, partially offset by branded coconut water pricing and favorable product mix.





Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses were $29 million, compared to $28 million in the prior year period. The increase was largely due to increased investment in people related expenses, offset by lower distributor related expenses.





Net income was $19 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $14 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Net income benefited from increased gross profit and gains on mark to market adjustments on derivative instruments, partially offset by a slightly higher year on year SG&A spending and an increase in the effective tax rate.





Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA



1



was $22.5 million, compared to $21.2 million in the prior year period primarily due to the increased gross profit.







Balance Sheet







As of March 31, 2025, the Company's financial position remained strong with cash and cash equivalents of $154 million and no debt. Further, inventory levels continued to improve. As of March 31, 2025 inventory increased from $84 million to $88 million.





On October 30, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Program") authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $40 million of the Company's common stock. During the three months ended March 31, 2025, and the period from April 1, 2025 through April 29, 2025, the Company repurchased shares of its Common Stock in the amounts of $1.5 million and $8.6 million, respectively, for a total of $10.1 million year-to-date. On April 28, 2025, the Board approved an additional $25.0 million to the Repurchase Program, increasing the authorized limit to $65.0 million. As of April 29, 2025, the Company had approximately $42.1 million remaining on the authorized limit of the Repurchase Program.







Fiscal Year 2025 Full Year Outlook







The Company is reaffirming its full year 2025 guidance, which includes the expected impact of the current applicable tariff rates and the Company's anticipated mitigation actions. However, it does not include the potential impact of the currently delayed reciprocal tariffs. Accordingly, we reiterate the following expectations for fiscal 2025:







Net sales expected to be between $555 million and $570 million, with projected



Vita Coco



Coconut Water growth of mid to high teens and the planned benefit of



Vita Coco



Treats rollout, and branded price increases, partially offset by increased promotional activity and softness in private label.



Net sales expected to be between $555 million and $570 million, with projected Vita Coco Coconut Water growth of mid to high teens and the planned benefit of Vita Coco Treats rollout, and branded price increases, partially offset by increased promotional activity and softness in private label.



Gross margin expected to be between 35% and 37%, with expected higher average transportation costs and increased finished goods costs, partially offset by planned



Vita Coco



Coconut Water net pricing increases and increased percentage volume mix of branded versus private label.



Gross margin expected to be between 35% and 37%, with expected higher average transportation costs and increased finished goods costs, partially offset by planned Vita Coco Coconut Water net pricing increases and increased percentage volume mix of branded versus private label.



SG&A expenses expected to increase low to mid-single digits versus 2024.



SG&A expenses expected to increase low to mid-single digits versus 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA



1



expected to be in the range of $86 million to $92 million.







Uncertainty and instability of the current operating environment, geopolitical landscape, and global economies, including changes in tariff rates, associated potential competitive pricing actions and our own price elasticity, could affect this outlook and our future results.







Footnotes:







(1) Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization as adjusted for certain items as set forth in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information and is a measure calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures herein for further discussion and reconciliation of this measure to GAAP measures.





(2) GAAP Net Income 2025 outlook is not provided due to the inherent difficulty in quantifying certain amounts due to a variety of factors including the unpredictability in the movement in foreign currency rates, as well as future charges or reversals outside of the normal course of business.







Conference Call and Webcast Details







To participate in the liveearnings calland question and answer session, please register at



https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI925f9ea2f95f4cdf96a415106a309e1b



and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.thevitacococompany.com



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.







About The Vita Coco Company







The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand



Vita Coco



, sustainably packaged water



Ever & Ever



, and protein-infused water



PWR LIFT



. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation.



Vita Coco



, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.







Contacts







Investor Relations:





ICR, Inc.







investors@thevitacococompany.com













Non-GAAP Financial Measures







In addition to disclosing results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP results of operations, including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA, that include certain adjustments or exclude certain charges and gains that are described in the reconciliation table of U.S. GAAP to non-GAAP information provided at the end of this release. These non-GAAP measures are a key metric used by management and our board of directors to assess our financial performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance and because we believe it is useful for investors to see the measures that management uses to evaluate the Company. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparisons of results as the items described below in the reconciliation tables do not reflect ongoing operating performance.





These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, U.S. GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure. Investors should not rely on any single financial measure when evaluating our business. This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for our operating results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We recommend investors review the U.S. GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. When viewed in conjunction with our U.S. GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, we believe these non-GAAP measures provide greater transparency and a more complete understanding of factors affecting our business than U.S. GAAP measures alone.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our GAAP and non-GAAP guidance, our strategy, projected costs, prospects, expectations, plans, objectives of management, supply chain predictions, customer and supplier relationships, and expected net sales and category share growth.





The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond the Company’s control. These factors include, but are not limited to, those discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as such factors may be updated from time to time and which are accessible on the SEC’s website at



www.sec.gov



and the Investor Relations page of our website at



https://investors.thevitacococompany.com



. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.







Website Disclosure







We intend to use our websites, vitacoco.com and investors.thevitacococompany.com, as a means for disclosing material non-public information and for complying with the SEC's Regulation FD and other disclosure obligations.



















THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except share data)





































March 31,









2025













December 31,









2024













Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





153,608













$





164,669













Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,804 at March 31, 2025, and $2,255 at December 31, 2024









76,759

















63,450













Inventory









88,335

















83,600













Supplier advances, current









1,124

















954













Derivative assets









459

















1,382













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









31,197

















27,236













Total current assets









351,482

















341,291













Property and equipment, net









2,710

















2,351













Goodwill









7,791

















7,791













Supplier advances, long-term









2,217

















2,254













Deferred tax assets, net









6,099

















6,100













Right-of-use assets, net









11,028

















385













Other assets









2,642

















2,209













Total assets





$





383,969













$





362,381















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





22,627













$





30,758













Accrued expenses









67,573

















65,603













Notes payable, current









10

















10













Derivative liabilities









3,155

















6,895













Total current liabilities









93,365

















103,266













Notes payable, long-term









—

















3













Operating lease liability, long-term









12,583

















—













Other long-term liabilities









163

















295













Total liabilities





$





106,111













$





103,564













Stockholders’ equity:





















Common stock, $0.01 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 63,807,719 and 63,702,387 shares issued at





March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 57,018,300 and 56,961,941 Shares Outstanding at





March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.









638

















637













Additional paid-in capital









175,241

















174,077













Retained earnings









175,576

















156,694













Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(365





)













(860





)









Treasury stock, 6,789,419 shares at cost as of March 31, 2025, and 6,740,446 shares at cost as of December 31, 2024.









(73,232





)













(71,731





)









Total stockholders’ equity









277,858

















258,817













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





383,969













$





362,381































THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024















Net sales





$





130,921









$





111,698













Cost of goods sold









82,836













64,521













Gross profit









48,085













47,177













Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative









28,792













28,218













Income from operations









19,293













18,959













Other income (expense)





















Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative instruments









2,817













(2,525





)









Foreign currency gain









580













58













Interest income









1,518













1,523













Other income









155













—













Total other income (expense)









5,070













(944





)









Income before income taxes









24,363













18,015













Income tax expense









5,481













3,777













Net income





$





18,882









$





14,238













Net income attributable to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. per common share





















Basic





$





0.33









$





0.25













Diluted





$





0.31









$





0.24













Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding





















Basic









56,994,146













56,589,565













Diluted









59,975,827













58,746,631



















































THE VITA COCO COMPANY, INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(Amounts in thousands)

























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024

















Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income





$





18,882













$





14,238













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









202

















162













(Gain)/loss on disposal of equipment









—

















13













Bad debt expense









434

















517













Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments









(2,817





)













2,525













Stock-based compensation









2,186

















2,109













Noncash lease expense









504

















254













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(13,150





)













(8,463





)









Inventory









(4,508





)













(6,068





)









Prepaid expenses, net supplier advances, and other assets









(2,583





)













(1,442





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other long-term liabilities









(8,950





)













(4,112





)









Net cash used in operating activities









(9,800





)













(267





)































Cash flows from investing activities:























Cash paid for property and equipment









(559





)













(124





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(559





)













(124





)































Cash flows from financing activities:























Proceeds from exercise of stock options/warrants









404

















153













Cash received (paid) on notes payable









(2





)













(4





)









Cash paid to acquire treasury stock









(1,501





)













(9,235





)









Net cash used in financing activities









(1,099





)













(9,086





)









Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents









401

















(80





)









Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents









(11,057





)













(9,557





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period









165,933

















132,867













Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period





$





154,876

















123,310















1



Includes $1,268 and $332 of restricted cash as of March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, that were included in other current assets.



















RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA





























Three Months Ended March 31,





















2025





















2024





















(in thousands)











Net income









18,882

















14,238













Depreciation and amortization









202

















162













Interest income









(1,518





)













(1,523





)









Income tax expense









5,481

















3,777















EBITDA







$





23,047













$





16,654













Stock-based compensation (a)









2,186

















2,109













Unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments (b)









(2,817





)













2,525













Foreign currency (gain)/loss (b)









(580





)













(58





)









Other adjustments (c)









669

















—















Adjusted EBITDA







$





22,505













$





21,230

























(a)













Non-cash charges related to stock-based compensation, which vary from period to period depending on volume and vesting timing of awards and forfeitures. We adjusted for these charges to facilitate comparison from period to period.









(b)













Unrealized gains or losses on derivative instruments and foreign currency gains or losses are not considered in our evaluation of our ongoing performance.









(c)













Other adjustments include $0.6 million related to a one-time 2023 incentive program that is measured based on full-year 2025 performance and is structured differently from our other ongoing employee incentive programs, and $0.4 million of non-cash rent charges related to our new New York City office that overlap with our current New York City office rent charges. These amounts were offset by $0.1 million of partial recoveries of prepaid inventory from a supplier (refer to the 2024 Form 10-K for further details) and a gain of $0.2 million from a sale of intellectual property.























SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION





























NET SALES

















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025

















2024













Americas segment























Vita Coco Coconut Water





$





86,118









$





69,522









Private Label









21,197













24,273









Other









5,285













2,296









Subtotal





$





112,600









$





96,091











International segment























Vita Coco Coconut Water





$





13,177









$





9,665









Private Label









4,759













5,152









Other









385













790









Subtotal





$





18,321









$





15,607









Total net sales





$





130,921









$





111,698































COST OF GOODS SOLD & GROSS PROFIT





















Three Months Ended March 31,













(in thousands)













2025





















2024

















Cost of goods sold























Americas segment





$





70,288













$





55,219













International segment









12,548

















9,302













Total cost of goods sold





$





82,836













$





64,521















Gross profit























Americas segment





$





42,312













$





40,872













International segment









5,773

















6,305













Total gross profit





$





48,085













$





47,177















Gross margin























Americas segment









37.6





%













42.5





%









International segment









31.5





%













40.4





%









Consolidated









36.7





%













42.2





%



























VOLUME (CE)

















Percentage Change - Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 vs. 2024

















Americas segment













International segment













Total











Vita Coco Coconut Water





23.5





%









34.7





%









25.2





%









Private Label





(2.3)





%









13.5





%









0.7





%









Other





187.8





%









(2.7)





%









172.4





%









Subtotal





19.2





%









27.2





%









20.5





%











Note: A CE is a standard volume measure used by management which is defined as a case of 12 bottles of 330ml liquid beverages or the same liter volume of oil.







*International Other excludes minor volume that is treated as zero CE



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.