Vita Coco Company to Post Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Know

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. COCO is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before market open. The company is likely to report bottom and top-line growth when it posts the quarterly results.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings is pegged at 56 cents per share, which indicates an increase of 47.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has remained stable in the past 30 days. For second-quarter revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $212 million, indicating a 25.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 47.1%. Its earnings outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.7%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of COCO’s Q2 Results

Vita Coco Company’s quarterly performance is expected to have benefited from the strength in its brands and the solid execution of its strategic efforts. Its consistent focus on driving growth in the coconut water category and expanding its share in the category appears encouraging. Its flagship brand has been performing well for a while. Apart from experiencing solid branded retail growth, the company has been witnessing higher private-label coconut water volumes.



In addition, Vita Coco Company’s commercial initiatives related to the Vita Coco multi-packs, Vita Coco Farmers Organic and Vita Coco Juice are likely to have contributed to its performance. The company’s focus on expanding coconut water consumption is likely to have driven the category’s performance and the flagship Vita Coco Coconut Water brand’s performance. All the aforementioned strengths, coupled with its focus on growing the core business and a solid international business, are likely to have bolstered the bottom and top-line performance.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for net sales at Americas is pegged at $174 million and at International is pegged at $33.8 million, showing respective increases of 17.6% and 7%, on a sequential basis.



On the flip side, a tough macroeconomic landscape, including uncertainty related to the operating environment, global economies and geopolitical issues, is a concern. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for a while.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Vita Coco Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Vita Coco Company, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vita Coco Company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Vita Coco Company currently has an Earnings ESP of -9.33% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



The recent market movements show that COCO’s shares have risen 54.7% in the past three months compared with the industry's 2.7% growth.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. FMX has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is expected to register bottom and top-line declines when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FMX’s quarterly bottom line has decreased in the past 30 days to 82 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates an improvement of 95.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $12.9 billion, which indicates a rise of 19.3% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. FMX has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 17%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Coty COTY has an Earnings ESP of +0.03% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The company is expected to register bottom and top-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COTY’s quarterly bottom line has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at a loss of a cent per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates an improvement of 80% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.2 billion, which indicates a drop of 4.8% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. COTY has delivered a negative earnings surprise of 214.1%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Monster Beverage Corporation MNST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.45% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a bottom and top-line growth when it reports second-quarter 2026 numbers.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.42 billion, indicating an increase of 14.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for MNST’s quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share implies a rise of 13.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level. MNST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. (FMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coty (COTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.