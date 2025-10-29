The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Q3 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $24.00 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $19.25 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.2% to $182.31 million from $132.91 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.00 Mln. vs. $19.25 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $182.31 Mln vs. $132.91 Mln last year.

