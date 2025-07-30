The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Q2 Income Rises, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $22.9 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $19.1 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.1% to $168.8 million from $144.1 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $22.9 Mln. vs. $19.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.38 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $168.8 Mln vs. $144.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $565-$580 Mln

