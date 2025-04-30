The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.88 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $14.24 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $130.92 million from $111.70 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.88 Mln. vs. $14.24 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.31 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $130.92 Mln vs. $111.70 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $555 - $570 Mln

