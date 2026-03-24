Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $54.71, marking a -1.9% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

The stock of company has risen by 4.01% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 11.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.34, signifying a 9.68% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $148.88 million, reflecting a 13.72% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $698.51 million, indicating changes of +32.77% and +14.55%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.28% increase. Currently, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.24. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.31.

Meanwhile, COCO's PEG ratio is currently 1.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.