Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $54.17, marking a -1.47% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.17%.

The stock of company has risen by 2.9% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.93% and overreaching the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.33%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $126.87 million, indicating a 0.33% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and a revenue of $608.87 million, representing changes of +14.95% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.74. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.44 for its industry.

We can also see that COCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 215, this industry ranks in the bottom 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.