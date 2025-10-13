Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $39.81 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.76% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 5.64% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $158.78 million, up 19.46% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.15 per share and a revenue of $585.18 million, signifying shifts of +7.48% and +13.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.52% decrease. Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.22.

Investors should also note that COCO has a PEG ratio of 2.72 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.47.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.