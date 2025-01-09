Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) ending at $33.98, denoting a -0.09% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 8.21% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.08, signifying a 27.27% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $122.28 million, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.29. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.96 for its industry.

Meanwhile, COCO's PEG ratio is currently 2.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

