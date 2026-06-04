Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) ended the recent trading session at $73.98, demonstrating a -1.6% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.73%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 9.53% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.05%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, up 47.37% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $204.65 million, reflecting a 21.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $740.04 million, demonstrating changes of +47.9% and +21.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 42.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.36.

We can also see that COCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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