Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $48.39, marking a -5.12% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.63%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.23%.

The stock of company has fallen by 12.6% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.34, up 9.68% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $148.88 million, showing a 13.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.58 per share and a revenue of $698.51 million, indicating changes of +32.77% and +14.55%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.23. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.78.

It's also important to note that COCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.61.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.