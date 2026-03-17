Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed the most recent trading day at $58.14, moving -4.06% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.25% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.47%.

The stock of company has risen by 7.11% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.34, showcasing a 9.68% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $148.88 million, showing a 13.72% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

COCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.58 per share and revenue of $698.51 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.77% and +14.55%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Vita Coco Company, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.29. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.42.

We can additionally observe that COCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.91. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.15.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.