Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) standing at $37.58, reflecting a +0.21% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 26, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 27.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $122.22 million, up 15.15% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% higher. Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.89.

We can additionally observe that COCO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 135, placing it within the bottom 47% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.