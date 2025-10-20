Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) was up +1.59% at $41.61. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.1% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.32, signifying steadiness compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $158.78 million, showing a 19.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

COCO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $585.18 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.48% and +13.4%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.52% downward. At present, Vita Coco Company, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.62. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.14.

It's also important to note that COCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, placing it within the bottom 16% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

