Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed the latest trading day at $34.54, indicating a -1.06% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.96%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.24% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 3.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.23, indicating a 4.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $126.06 million, showing a 12.86% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $570.13 million, demonstrating changes of +5.61% and +10.49%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.86% lower. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.85. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.59, so one might conclude that Vita Coco Company, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that COCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.92. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.