Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $26.40, marking a +1.5% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.84%.

The the stock of company has risen by 0.62% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 7.69% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $141.8 million, indicating a 2.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.95 per share and a revenue of $509.61 million, indicating changes of +28.38% and +3.24%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.52% lower. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 27.31. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.36.

One should further note that COCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, finds itself in the bottom 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow COCO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.