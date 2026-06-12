Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $80.90, marking a +2.86% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 2.89% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.95%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.23%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.56, indicating a 47.37% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $204.65 million, indicating a 21.27% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.76 per share and a revenue of $740.04 million, representing changes of +47.9% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Vita Coco Company, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.62. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.7.

It is also worth noting that COCO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Beverages - Soft drinks industry stood at 2.07 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.