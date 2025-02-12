Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) ended the recent trading session at $39.78, demonstrating a +0.91% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 15.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.27% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 27.27% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $122.22 million, reflecting a 15.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vita Coco Company, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.43% increase. Currently, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Vita Coco Company, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 33.84. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.22.

One should further note that COCO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.36. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Beverages - Soft drinks was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 184, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

