Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 25% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $37.05 in the previous session. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has gained 42.8% since the start of the year compared to the 3.2% move for the Zacks Consumer Staples sector and the -1.4% return for the Zacks Beverages - Soft drinks industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 30, 2024, Vita Coco Company reported EPS of $0.32 versus consensus estimate of $0.27 while it missed the consensus revenue estimate by 2.09%.

For the current fiscal year, Vita Coco Company is expected to post earnings of $0.96 per share on $511.06 million in revenues. This represents a 29.73% change in EPS on a 3.53% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $1.16 per share on $568.95 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 20.31% and 11.33%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Vita Coco Company may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Vita Coco Company has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 38X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 18.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 47.2X versus its peer group's average of 15.2X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Vita Coco Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Vita Coco Company passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Vita Coco Company shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.