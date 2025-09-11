Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $38.99, marking a +1.17% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.36%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 15.94% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.7%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.38%.

The upcoming earnings release of Vita Coco Company, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.31, marking a 3.13% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $156.69 million, up 17.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.16 per share and a revenue of $580.79 million, signifying shifts of +8.41% and +12.55%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 33.34. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.77 for its industry.

It's also important to note that COCO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.04. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, positioning it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

