Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) closed at $37.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.68% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.51% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.28%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 8.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 1.47%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.87%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Vita Coco Company, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.27%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $122.22 million, up 15.15% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Vita Coco Company, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.43% upward. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 32.69. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.15.

It is also worth noting that COCO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.28. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Beverages - Soft drinks industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.28.

The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

