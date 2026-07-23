The Vita Coco Company, Inc. Announces Rise In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $49.45 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $22.91 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.1% to $216.15 million from $168.76 million last year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.45 Mln. vs. $22.91 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $216.15 Mln vs. $168.76 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 790 M To $ 805 M

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