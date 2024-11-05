Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 184 individual stocks in the Consumer Staples sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 4.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, COCO has returned 34.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.6% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). The stock is up 85.3% year-to-date.

For Pilgrim's Pride, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is a member of the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, which includes 14 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so COCO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pilgrim's Pride belongs to the Food - Meat Products industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +14.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Pilgrim's Pride. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

