Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 180 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 20.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, COCO has moved about 2.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 4.4% on average. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 1.6%.

Over the past three months, JAPAN TOB's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.2% this year, meaning that COCO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, JAPAN TOB belongs to the Tobacco industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #199. The industry has moved +28.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Vita Coco Company, Inc. and JAPAN TOB. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JAPAN TOB (JAPAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.