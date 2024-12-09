Is Vita Coco Company (COCO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Vita Coco Company, Inc. is one of 185 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Vita Coco Company, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for COCO's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that COCO has returned about 41.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 3.9% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Vita Coco Company, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pilgrim's Pride (PPC). The stock is up 82.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Pilgrim's Pride's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Vita Coco Company, Inc. belongs to the Beverages - Soft drinks industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that COCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pilgrim's Pride falls under the Food - Meat Products industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #43. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.2%.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Vita Coco Company, Inc. and Pilgrim's Pride. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.