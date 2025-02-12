Vita Coco Company to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

Vita Coco will announce Q4 and full-year 2024 financial results on February 26, 2025, with a live webcast.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) (“Vita Coco” or the “Company”), a leading high-growth platform of better-for-you beverage brands, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 before market open. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.





To participate in the liveearnings calland question and answer session, please register at



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIae6e7e58fa3b441793a7381347bbb6e3



and dial-in information will be provided directly to you. The live audio webcast will be accessible in the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at



https://investors.thevitacococompany.com/



. An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the live event has concluded.







ABOUT THE VITA COCO COMPANY







The Vita Coco Company is a family of brands on a mission to reimagine what’s possible when brands deliver healthy, nutritious, and great tasting products that are better for consumers and better for the world. This includes its flagship coconut water brand



Vita Coco



, sustainably packaged water



Ever & Ever



, and protein-infused water



PWR LIFT



. The Company was co-founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran and is a public benefit corporation and Certified B Corporation.



Vita Coco



, the principal brand within the Company’s portfolio, is the leading coconut water brand in the U.S. With electrolytes, nutrients, and vitamins, coconut water has become a top beverage choice among consumers after a workout, in smoothies, as a cocktail mixer, after a night out, and more.







CONTACTS







Investor:





ICR, Inc.







investors@thevitacococompany.com







Media:





Tim Biba





203-428-3222







tbiba@soleburytrout.com





