Vita Coco (COCO) Price Target Increased by 17.24% to 74.01

The average one-year price target for Vita Coco (NasdaqGS:COCO) has been revised to $74.01 / share. This is an increase of 17.24% from the prior estimate of $63.13 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $81.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.02% from the latest reported closing price of $74.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vita Coco. This is an decrease of 155 owner(s) or 35.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCO is 0.09%, an increase of 54.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 54,858K shares. The put/call ratio of COCO is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 3,675K shares representing 6.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,038K shares , representing an increase of 44.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 82.17% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,432K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,992K shares , representing an increase of 18.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 78.39% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 2,092K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 1,726K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,282K shares , representing an increase of 25.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COCO by 65.32% over the last quarter.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 1,382K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.