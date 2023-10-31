Vita Coco Climbs On Q3 Profit

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Shares of Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) are gaining more than 14 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced a surge in third-quarter profit.

The quarterly earnings were $15.16 million, up from $7.26 million in the prior year. On a per-share basis, earnings were $0.26, compared to $0.13 last year.

Net sales increased to $138.06 million from $124.04 million in the previous year.

Further, the company raised full-year net sales to approximately 13-15 percent from its previous outlook of 10-12 percent.

Currently, shares are at $26.69, up 14.21 percent from the previous close of $23.37 on a volume of 1,182,437.

