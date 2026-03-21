Vita Coco CFO Sells 4000 Shares as Stock Sets to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Key Points

On March 25, 2026, The Vita Coco Company will join the S&P SmallCap 600, effective prior to the opening of the trading day.

The company's stock has been performing strong in previous months, and it recently released a new flavor for one if its popular products.

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Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO), disclosed the sale of 4,000 shares of common stock on March 17, 2026 and March 18, 2026, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 4,000 Transaction value ~$236,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 27,951 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.56 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($58.98); post-transaction value based on March 18, 2026 market close ($52.88).

Key questions

What proportion of Baker's holding was impacted by this trade?

The sale accounted for 12.52% of Baker's direct common stock holdings prior to the transaction.

The sale accounted for 12.52% of Baker's direct common stock holdings prior to the transaction. What is the context of Baker’s transactions?

The transactions were executed under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, allowing Baker to sell the shares in advance.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $609.78 million Net income (TTM) $71.32 million Employees 319 1-year price change 50.44%

* 1-year price change calculated as of March 21, 2026.

Company snapshot

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops and distributes coconut-based and functional hydration products, including coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, hydration drink mixes, sparkling water, plant-based energy drinks, purified water, and protein-infused fitness drinks. It targets health-conscious consumers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific, selling primarily through large retailers, convenience stores, and online platforms.

What this transaction means for investors

With Baker’s sale of shares being part of a 105b-1 trading plan, the trade wasn’t an intentional sale in the moment, but for the COO, the sale came at a great time, as Vita Coco’s stock had a strong 2025, and on March 25, 2026, the stock may even spike higher. COCO will join the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the opening of trading that day, replacing TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA), a media company acquired by Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST), which was finalized on March 20.

The addition to the SmallCap 600 could be highly beneficial for COCO, as ETFs tracking the index will have to purchase shares of the beverage company, potentially boosting the stock. And being on a major S&P index will provide the stock with greater visibility among institutional investors, analysts, and retail investors.

At the beginning of March, Vita Coco released a new flavor of its Vita Coco Treats product, frosted lemonade, as the weather around the U.S. starts to warm up. The Treats line is coconut milk-based beverages, different from its coconut water staple.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.