Vita Coco Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for COCO

In trading on Friday, shares of Vita Coco Co Inc (Symbol: COCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $25.78, changing hands as high as $25.90 per share. Vita Coco Co Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of COCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, COCO's low point in its 52 week range is $19.41 per share, with $33.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.85.

