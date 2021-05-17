Vistry raises 2021 profit outlook on strong demand

Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

Homebuilder Vistry Group on Monday raised its annual profit forecast on strong demand, as the housing sector benefits from an extension of a property tax holiday and lower interest rates.

Vistry said it expects adjusted profit before tax for financial year 2021 to be about 325 million pounds ($458.06 million), up from a prior forecast of 310 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7095 pounds)

