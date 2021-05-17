Vistry raises 2021 profit outlook on strong demand

May 17 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Vistry Group VTYV.L on Monday raised its annual profit forecast on strong demand, as the housing sector benefits from an extension of a property tax holiday and lower interest rates.

Vistry said it expects adjusted profit before tax for financial year 2021 to be about 325 million pounds ($458.06 million), up from a prior forecast of 310 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7095 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

