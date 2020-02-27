Vistry Group tops annual profit estimates as home sales rise

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Vistry Group VTYV.L, formerly known as Bovis Homes Group, on Thursday beat market estimates with a 12% rise in annual profit as it sold more homes and said it had seen increased levels of consumer demand in the new year.

Vistry, which recently closed a deal to buy Galliford Try's GFRD.L residential units, said pretax profit before pre-exceptional items rose to 188.2 million pounds ($244.6 million)in the year ended Dec. 31, from 168.1 million pounds last year.

($1 = 0.7696 pounds)

