Vistry Group Sees HY Performance Significantly Ahead Of Previous Expectations

(RTTNews) - British housebuilding company Vistry Group Plc anticipates that half year performance will be significantly ahead of its previous expectations in terms of profit and cash. The company continues to see strong demand across all areas of the business. The company's sites are operating well, and it is seeing the strategic benefits of the enlarged Group coming through.

For the full year, Housebuilding is on track to deliver a significant step-up in completions to about 6,500 units, ahead of previous guidance, and an improvement in adjusted gross margin to 22%. Partnerships expects to deliver significant growth in higher margin mixed tenure completions in fiscal year 2021 and is on track to meet its fiscal year 2022 targets of 1 billion pounds revenue and an adjusted operating margin of 10% plus.

The Group has previously guided to adjusted profit before tax for fiscal year 2021of at least 310 million pounds. The Group now expects adjusted profit before tax for fiscal year 2021 to be 325 million pounds, whilst maintaining its expectations for fiscal year 2022.

