Vistry Group Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) said it expects a first-half loss before tax of about GBP 30 million after cash-generation actions, while maintaining full-year adjusted profit guidance of around GBP 200 million and outlining plans to reduce leverage under new Chief Executive Adam Daniels.

Daniels, who became chief executive on April 13, told investors that Vistry remains committed to its partnership strategy but needs to operate with “a much lower average net debt” than in prior years. He said the company is treating 2026 as a transition year as it works through a broader CEO review, with a fuller update planned for Sept. 24 alongside half-year results.

“What I have observed during the first three months in this role is the business that is absolutely capable of delivering the capital light, cash generative, profitable outcomes that we expected when we moved across to the partnership strategy,” Daniels said. “That said, it is clear that we have taken some missteps during that time.”

First-half profit hit by debt-reduction actions

Vistry expects to deliver a modest first-half profit before tax of GBP 20 million excluding the impact of specific debt-reduction actions and any measures related to the CEO review. Those cash-generation actions had an adverse impact of about GBP 50 million in the first half, including write-downs and impairments on low- or nil-margin sites, resulting in an expected loss before tax of approximately GBP 30 million before any CEO review-related effects.

The group delivered more than 6,000 homes in the first half, with more than half of them affordable homes, Daniels said. He also cited continued strength in customer service scores, partner feedback, health and safety performance, and relationships with suppliers and subcontractors.

Net debt stood at GBP 470 million at June 30, while average daily net debt in the first half was GBP 799 million. Daniels said land creditors are expected to have reduced by more than GBP 100 million in the first half as part of a broader effort to lower leverage.

The company expects a significant reduction in average net debt in the second half and a year-end cash position in excess of GBP 100 million. Chief Financial Officer Tim Lawlor said the improvement from first-half net debt to year-end cash would come from three areas: a “highly profitable” and cash-generative second half, working capital release from private homes work-in-progress, and reduced land spending.

CEO review targets leaner, more capital-efficient business

Daniels said the ongoing review is focused on operational delivery, capital efficiency and a firmer commercial approach. He said there is “significant variance” in profitability and return on capital across regions and that Vistry sees an opportunity to move to a more focused footprint to improve execution.

The company has already implemented annualized overhead savings of GBP 25 million, and Daniels said he believes “there is more to do” as the review continues.

On capital efficiency, Daniels said Vistry’s owned land bank is too large and needs to be reshaped and reduced to better align with the partnership model. He said the company wants more land under control rather than owned outright, allowing it to better match capital outflows with inflows.

Daniels said Vistry began 2026 with about GBP 600 million of unsold private stock, either wholly owned or in joint ventures, which he called “fundamentally too high.” Actions taken so far have reduced that amount by half, with around GBP 190 million of that reduction still expected to flow into the business during the second half.

The company has also “substantially exited” its Part Exchange portfolio, which Daniels said historically tied up about GBP 50 million of capital at any one time. Some of that benefit was secured in the first half, with the balance expected during the third quarter.

Partnership strategy retained, but mix and geography under review

Daniels said Vistry remains committed to the partnership strategy, under which the company develops mixed-tenure sites with a significant proportion of affordable or partner-funded homes. However, he said the model needs to be executed more effectively.

In response to analyst questions, Daniels said stronger returns have varied by both geography and site mix. He said the North and Midlands performed more strongly than sites further south during a subdued market. Better-performing sites generally had a private sales mix in line with prior assumptions, around 30% to 40%, with the balance being additionality, and were located in areas that supported both private sales and partner demand.

Daniels also said sites performed better when land payments were aligned with capital inflows. “The partnerships model is sophisticated, and you have to execute it in a sophisticated way,” he said.

Vistry plans to focus more on smaller, more affordable private homes within mixed-tenure sites, rather than higher average selling price homes. Daniels said private sales will remain a core part of the model, but the company wants that part of the business to become more reliable.

Market conditions weaker, but full-year guidance maintained

Daniels said open-market conditions deteriorated in the second quarter after a positive start to the year, citing increased uncertainty and lower customer confidence triggered by the Middle East conflict. He also said demand from Registered Providers remained constrained in the first half as outcomes under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme remained uncertain.

Even so, Vistry completed a number of partner transactions where terms met its commercial requirements, Daniels said. He added that partners are preparing for grant awards later this year and that Registered Provider demand should be stimulated by completion of grant allocation under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme in September.

The board expects adjusted profit before tax for fiscal 2026 to be in line with current market consensus of about GBP 200 million. That forecast excludes any impact from the ongoing CEO review, which will be detailed in September.

In the Q&A session, Lawlor said the company has “really positive relationships” with its banks and no expectation of a covenant breach as a result of CEO review actions. He said Vistry has significant headroom on its interest cover covenant, including more than GBP 100 million of profit headroom based on latest forecasts.

Lawlor also confirmed discussions with banks about options for Vistry’s GBP 900 million of facilities, which are not due until April 2028. Options include a full refinancing or amending and extending the facilities by a year.

Daniels also addressed Lawlor’s planned departure, saying the CFO will leave in October to join a private company outside the public company environment. Lawlor will support the remainder of the CEO review and finalize interim results. Vistry has started an external search for a replacement.

About Vistry Group (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group is a leading homebuilder developing in partnership to deliver sustainable homes, communities, and social value, leaving a lasting legacy of places where people love to live. Operating across 25 regions, we build homes for those who need them right across the UK. Our partners include Registered Providers, Local Authorities, Homes England and Private Rented Sector providers. Our timber manufacturing capability, Vistry Works, is at the core of our strategy to deliver more quality homes, faster. We sell homes on the open market through three respected brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

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