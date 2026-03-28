Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) Price Target Decreased by 18.26% to 572.28

The average one-year price target for Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) has been revised to 572.28 GBX / share. This is a decrease of 18.26% from the prior estimate of 700.08 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 363.60 GBX to a high of 811.65 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.04% from the latest reported closing price of 342.60 GBX / share.

Vistry Group Maintains 15.63% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 15.63%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 1.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistry Group. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 97.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTY is 0.01%, an increase of 95.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.89% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 47K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40K shares , representing an increase of 15.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 1.09% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.