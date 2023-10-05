Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 1,005.40

The average one-year price target for Vistry Group (LON:VTY) has been revised to 1,005.40 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 911.88 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 747.40 to a high of 1,470.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.35% from the latest reported closing price of 789.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vistry Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTY is 0.35%, a decrease of 6.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.03% to 46,602K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 10,188K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,841K shares, representing an increase of 13.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 16.95% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,269K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,255K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 3.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,598K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 1.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,737K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,657K shares, representing an increase of 2.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 14.39% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,854K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,846K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTY by 0.17% over the last quarter.

