Markets

Vistry Group H1 Pretax Profit Declines; FY Guidance Unchanged

September 10, 2025 — 02:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Vistry Group reported that its first half reported profit before tax was down 55% to 40.9 million pounds. Reported earnings per share declined by 53% to 9.5 pence from 20.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was down 33% to 80.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.6 pence compared to 25.2 pence.

Adjusted total revenue decreased by 6% to 1.85 billion pounds. On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by 5% to 1.63 billion pounds. The Group delivered a total of 6,889 completions in the first half, 12% down on the prior year.

Guidance for the full year remains unchanged with the Group expecting to deliver a year-on-year increase in profits in fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.