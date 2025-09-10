Vistry Group H1 Pretax Profit Declines; FY Guidance Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Vistry Group reported that its first half reported profit before tax was down 55% to 40.9 million pounds. Reported earnings per share declined by 53% to 9.5 pence from 20.3 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was down 33% to 80.6 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 17.6 pence compared to 25.2 pence.

Adjusted total revenue decreased by 6% to 1.85 billion pounds. On a reported basis, total revenue decreased by 5% to 1.63 billion pounds. The Group delivered a total of 6,889 completions in the first half, 12% down on the prior year.

Guidance for the full year remains unchanged with the Group expecting to deliver a year-on-year increase in profits in fiscal 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.