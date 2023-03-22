Vistry Group FY22 Adj. Pretax Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Vistry Group PLC (VTY.L) reported profit before tax of 247.5 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2022 compared to 319.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 86.3 pence compared to 114.1 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 418.4 million pounds from 346.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles was 137.1 pence compared to 124.9 pence.

Revenue increased to 2.73 billion pounds from 2.41 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted revenue increased 14.1% to 3.07 billion pounds.

The Board recommended a final ordinary dividend of 32 pence per share, bringing the total ordinary dividend for 2022 to 55 pence per share.

Vistry Group expects to deliver adjusted profit before tax for fiscal 2023 in excess of 440 million pounds.

