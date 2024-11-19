Vistry Group Executives Strengthen Stakes Through Share Incentive Plan

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC announced that its Chief Operating Officer, E Sibley, and Chief Financial Officer, T Lawlor, have both purchased shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Each bought 22 ordinary shares at a price of £6.83, reflecting their ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and performance, with transactions carried out on the London Stock Exchange.

