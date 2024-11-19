Vistry Group Executives Strengthen Stakes Through Share Incentive Plan

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Vistry Group PLC announced that its Chief Operating Officer, E Sibley, and Chief Financial Officer, T Lawlor, have both purchased shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Each bought 22 ordinary shares at a price of £6.83, reflecting their ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and performance, with transactions carried out on the London Stock Exchange.
For further insights into GB:VTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Last Minute Thought: Hans Mosesmann Weighs in on Nvidia Stock Ahead of Earnings
- Here’s Why Jefferies Says “Sell” Palantir (PLTR) Stock
- Shareholder Alert for Xiao-I Corp. (NASDAQ:AIXI)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.