News & Insights

Stocks

Vistry Group Executives Strengthen Stakes Through Share Incentive Plan

November 19, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Vistry Group PLC announced that its Chief Operating Officer, E Sibley, and Chief Financial Officer, T Lawlor, have both purchased shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. Each bought 22 ordinary shares at a price of £6.83, reflecting their ongoing commitment to the company’s growth and performance, with transactions carried out on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:VTY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.