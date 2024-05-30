Vistry Group Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC announced the purchase of 213,023 of its Ordinary 50p Shares at prices ranging from 1248.00 to 1280.00 GBp per share under its Share Buyback Programme conducted through HSBC Bank plc. Following the buyback, the shares will be cancelled, reducing the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue to 339,158,528 and the total voting rights to 338,446,185. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its share capital efficiently.

