Vistry Group Enhances Capital Management with Share Buyback

Vistry Group PLC has announced the purchase and cancellation of 47,491 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, adjusting the total voting rights to 331,826,206. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and could potentially influence its stock value and investor interest.

