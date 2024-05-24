News & Insights

Vistry Group CEO Buys Shares Under Option Scheme

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Stephen Teagle, the CEO of Countryside Partnerships, has exercised an option to acquire 1,924 ordinary shares of Vistry Group PLC at a price of £4.676 each. The transaction, which was an initial notification, took place on May 24, 2024, outside of a trading venue. This financial move indicates a bolstering of Teagle’s investment in the company under the Save As You Earn Share Option Scheme for 2020.

