Vistry Group Announces Voting Rights Adjustment

Vistry Group PLC has reduced its total share capital to 331,873,697 voting rights, following the buyback and cancellation of 875,481 shares while issuing 5,132 shares to satisfy share options. This adjustment is part of its ongoing share buyback program, providing potential implications for shareholders interested in owning a stake in the company.
