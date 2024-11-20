News & Insights

Vistry Group Announces Leadership Change Amid Strategic Shift

November 20, 2024 — 02:14 am EST

Vistry Group (GB:VTY) has released an update.

Vistry Group PLC announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Earl Sibley, effective December 31, 2024, as part of a strategic change to streamline reporting lines and bring the CEO closer to business operations. Greg Fitzgerald, Executive Chair and CEO, praised Sibley’s significant contributions in establishing Vistry as a leading housebuilding business. This leadership change could impact investor perceptions and future company operations.

