Vistry FY24 Profit Declines, Completions Rise; Confirms Positive Outlook For FY25, Ahead

(RTTNews) - Vistry Group Plc. (VTY.L), a British housebuilder, Wednesday reported sharply lower profit in fiscal 2024, despite strong growth in completions and revenue.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company said it continues to expect to make year on year progress in profit, with profits being more second-half weighted than in prior years.

Vistry said it is targeting around 200 million pounds reduction in excess working capital in fiscal 2025.

Over the medium term, the company continues to target a 40 percent return on capital employed, a 12 percent+ operating margin and revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent p.a.

Reflecting the performance in fiscal 2024, the company said it is not proposing any final ordinary distribution.

In fiscal 2024, profit before tax fell 64 percent to 104.9 million pounds from last year's 293.0 million pounds. Earnings per share were 21.8 pence, down from 61.3 pence a year ago.

Adjusted profit before tax was 263.5 million pounds, compared to 407.3 million pounds in the prior year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 55.9 pence, compared to 85.8 pence last year.

The company said the prior year results have been restated to correct the prior year error that arose due to the cost forecasting issue in the South Division.

Annual revenue, however, grew 6 percent to 3.78 billion pounds from prior year's 3.56 billion pounds. Adjusted revenues were 4.33 billion pounds, up 7 percent year-over-year.

Total completions increased 7 percent to 17,225 units from 16,118 units last year. Partner Funded completions grew 18 percent to 12,633 units, while Open Market completions fell 15 percent to 4,592 units.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.