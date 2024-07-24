Vistra's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 34% leaning bullish and 53% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $471,410, and 21 are calls, amounting to $2,608,210.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Vistra over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 1835.67, with a total volume reaching 66,336.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.65 $1.5 $1.55 $85.00 $620.0K 15.4K 6.9K VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.35 $1.3 $1.35 $85.00 $327.1K 15.4K 9.4K VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.8 $9.7 $9.7 $87.50 $232.8K 181 240 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $20.3 $19.5 $19.65 $65.00 $185.8K 859 94 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.19 $85.00 $167.6K 368 411

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,775,132, the price of VST is down -7.91% at $73.74. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Vistra options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

