Vistra (VST) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Vistra Corp. VST is scheduled to release first-quarter 2021 earnings on May 5. This utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 102.3% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

During the first quarter, Vistra utilized funds from the share repurchase program to buy back 8.7 million shares, which is likely to have had a positive impact on earnings. The company’s first-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from the large utility scale battery storage project that was brought online during December 2020.



Extreme weather conditions due to winter storm Uri is expected to have a material adverse impact on its financial results as generation output was constrained due to challenges in receiving a steady supply of fuel for some plants and handling fuel already on site, given the freezing conditions.

Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter loss per share is pegged at $1.34, indicating a decline of 578.6% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Vistra this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Vistra carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



Avangrid Inc. AGR is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 3. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CenterPoint Energy CNP is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.52% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Duke Energy Corporation DUK is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.16% and a Zacks Rank #3.

